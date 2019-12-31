Brazil hits Facebook with $1.6 million Cambridge Analytica fine

According to Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security, data belonging to some 443,000 Brazilian users was used for "at the very least, questionable" purposes. Some estimates suggest that up to 87 million people were affected by Facebook's improper use of data globally -- mostly in the US.

In the grand scheme of things, Facebook is once again getting off lightly, as $1.6 million pales in comparison to the $5 billion the company had to stump up to the FCC earlier this year for the data breach. But for a company like Facebook it's not the money that's the issue, it's the ongoing reputational damage -- it seems that the Cambridge Analytica scandal just won't stop coming back to haunt it.