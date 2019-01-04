Dell's Latitude 7400 2-in-1 delivers some slick XPS style

Clearly, Dell has applied some of its XPS design elements too. It has some impressively narrow screen borders, and the company also used a "drop hinge" design to hide the fact that it's a convertible notebook. The Latitude 7400 can also detect when you're in front of it to trigger Windows Hello's camera sign on. When you walk away, it can automatically lock your computer. That's something paranoid IT departments are sure to love.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 features Intel's 8th generation quad-core CPUs, and it can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. There's also built-in gigabit LTE available as an optional upgrade, and the display features "Super Low Power" technology to save some battery life. Aside from your choice of speedy m.2 NVMe storage options (all the way up to 1TB Class 40 drives), there aren't too many hardware surprises in the Latitude 7400.