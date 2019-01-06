BreadBot delivers freshly baked bread every six minutes

It was on display here at CES, and it is a sight to behold. The whole thing is enormous, with a see-thru oven on the left, and a bread vending machine on the right. On the far left is a funnel of bread mix, which is dispensed into a mixing machine along with the requisite amount of water. That then gets sent into a kneading area, where the dough is then placed in a loaf pan. That is then left in a little warm dough-proofing area, and when it's done proofing, it gets transported into the oven. When it's done, it then gets shipped off into the vending machine area, where consumers can pick out the bread they want. I had a taste of fresh bread loaf, and it really did taste quite delicious.

Each individual loaf of bread takes about 90 minutes to bake from start to finish. But the company says that because the machine is always running, with multiple loaves being made at the same time, that it promises to make 10 loaves of bread every hour. According to the company, the machine yields a maximum of 235 loaves a day. It can also be configured to any variety you like; white, wheat, whole grain, and more.

Of course, this isn't something for consumers. Instead, the Wilkinson Baking Company wants this to be sold in grocery stores or supermarkets as an alternative to plastic-wrapped bread. It'll probably be a hard sell for a neighborhood Safeway to shell out for such an ostentatious machine, but the draw of freshly baked bread and the sheer spectacle of it all would certainly draw in interested onlookers and, perhaps, a customer or two.