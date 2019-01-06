NuraLoop packs personalized sound into wireless buds

Nura's just revealed its second pair of headphones, called the NuraLoop -- the design is much more conventional, similar to many sports-flavored wireless buds. But that all-important hearing test remains. That's not the only DNA the NuraLoop inherited from its bigger sibling. Many of the other smart features are present here also. This includes Active Noise Cancellation, Social Mode (hear the outside world mixed with your music) and the ability to add a 3.5mm cable for extra flexibility. According to the company, that cable connects magnetically, so it'll be interesting to see how robust that is in the real world.

Given the sporty design, it's good to see that the NuraLoop will be water-resistant, but to what level, we don't yet know. Nura doesn't specify the battery life, but pegs it at "all day." One feature I loved on the original Nuraphone was the option for "tactile" bass. When activated, the ear cups gently vibrated with the bass of your music, and it works surprisingly well. It's unlikely that the new headset is big enough for that to be a viable feature.

Pretty much everything else (i.e. price and availability) is unknown at this time, but given how fond I became of the Nuraphone, I'll be eager to test these out once they roll off the production line, hopefully later this year.