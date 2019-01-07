AT&T's Android phones now lie about having 5G

As before, AT&T isn't really upgrading anyone to a 5G service. This is still 4G LTE, just with a mix of technologies (4x4 MIMO antennas, 256 QAM and carrier aggregation) that potentially supply faster-than-usual speeds. It's rehashing the strategy it used when it labeled HSPA+ as LTE -- this is more about marketing the network than providing useful information. We wouldn't rule out other carriers jumping on the pseudo-5G bandwagon as they ramp up their real 5G networks, but that won't make it any less confusing.