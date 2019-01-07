Intel's latest Nervana processor is focused on AI inference

Intel is continuing its quest to build AI-focused processors, and it's getting a little help in the process. The semiconductor giant has unveiled a new version of its Nervana neural network chip that's focused on inference (that is, applying its knowledge to new data) rather than the training you usually see with deep learning systems. While the company was shy on details, it mentioned that it was working with Facebook -- the two aim for a chip that's "a highly tuned" and "a leap" in terms of handling inference-related tasks.