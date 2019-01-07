Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops get next-gen NVIDIA RTX GPU boost

The 15-inch, 5.1-pound model is "only" available with up to RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, which would still make it faster than most previous GTX models. Each can be had with up to a 6-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 2666Mhz memory, a Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard, Dolby Atmos speaker system and optional 144Hz 1,920 x 1,080 G-Sync monitor. The latter supports Dolby Vision with a very bright 500 nits -- well over the minimum HDR standard.

The 15-inch Legion Y540 tones down the specs (and price) a bit with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, but offers similar features, weight and battery life. Both models come with Lenovo's Coldfront dual fan cooling system and offer up to 6 hours of battery life.

Lenovo notes tellingly that the latest Legion models have "no flashy lights or garish colors to distract, thanks to their discreet design." That's a sign that gamers are demanding more low-key laptops, while making them palatable to content creators, who will also drool over the potential graphics performance. The 15-inch Y540 will be available in May starting at $930, while the Y740 will cost $1,750 and $1,980 for the 15-inch and 17-inch models, respectively, and arrive in February.