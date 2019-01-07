NVIDIA's $349 RTX 2060 GPU is more powerful than a 1070 Ti

The RTX 2060 features 240 tensor cores with 52 teraflops of deep learning, 6GB of GDDR6 RAM and 5 giga-rays of real-time ray tracing performance. While it's lowliest member of the RTX family, Huang says the $349 RTX 2060 is faster than the 1070 Ti and 60 percent more powerful than the 1060. You also won't have to wait long to get your hands on one: the RTX 2060 will be available on January 15th in systems from Alienware, Acer, HP and others. As a bonus, gamers can also get either Anthem or Battlefield V with the RTX 2060 and 2070, and both titles with the 2080 Ti.