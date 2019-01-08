Dell's XPS 13 is its first laptop with Dolby Vision

You can get the 17-inch version with a Full HD 144 Hz, while the 15-inch version has an optional 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 60 Hz OLED touch display. Both models come with up to 32GB of RAM. While they're not the lightest laptops out there at 5.77 and 7.2 pounds for the 15- and 17-inch models, respectively, they're still decently portable. You can get them with two PCIe M.2 storage slots, and with up to 90 Wh batteries, they should run for quite awhile, too.

If you don't need all that power and want to pay less, Dell is also offering the G5 15 and G5 15 SE (special edition in Alpine White). They include an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750 6-core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and a Full HD 144 Hz screen. Other specs, including the RAM, battery and storage options are roughly the same as the G7 models.

The G7 15- and 17-inch models start at $1,099 and $1,380, respectively, but a model with an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU and OLED screen will no doubt cost you way more. The G5 15 will start at $999, with an update price for the G5 15 SE version that Dell has yet to reveal. All models will arrive on January 19th.

Finally, we need to mention the 14-inch Latitude 7400 2-in1. Dell said it's the first laptop to come with Intel's proximity sensor that can detect when you approach it. Together with the IR camera and windows Hello, you can instantly log in by just pulling up. For a 14-inch laptop, it's pretty tiny, weighting just 3 pounds, thanks to the very tiny bezels and machined aluminum body. Dell designed it to be power-efficient too, claiming a full day (24 hours) of battery life under preliminary testing.

Other specs include a 1080p touch display, Intel 8th-gen quad-core chip, 16GB max of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe/NVMe storage. Dell calls the the 7400 2-in-1 its "flagship" Latitude, and you'll pay accordingly: It'll start at $1,599 when it arrives in March, 2019.