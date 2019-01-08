Verizon and Disney will use 5G to 'transform the future' of entertainment

Diego Scotti, Verizon's chief marketing officer, said this has the potential to "transform the future of filmmaking and entertainment." In addition to teaming up with Disney, Verizon will partner with The New York Times to create a 5G journalism lab, though the full details of how that program will work exactly are still unclear. With Verizon making a huge push for 5G, don't expect to Disney and The Times to be the only ones to look to it to bring next-gen connectivity into their operations. Chances are more of these types of partnerships will be announced in the months to come.