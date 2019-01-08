Watch NVIDIA's CES press conference in 13 minutes

NVIDIA was expected to announce a lot of things at its CES press conference, and high-energy CEO Jensen Huang didn't disappoint. The biggest news was the launch of RTX ray-tracing on laptops, with both desktop-class and slimmer Max-Q versions of its GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 cards. It also unveiled the desktop GeForce RTX 2060 card that's more powerful than the current GTX 1070 Ti at a cost of just $349.

NVIDIA also revealed that it has certified a dozen FreeSync monitors made for rival AMD as "G-SYNC compatible," letting gamers use them with their NVIDIA GPUs. It subtly changed the name of its G-SYNC HDR program to "G-SYNC Ultimate," and announced that some 65-inch Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGDs) will start to arrive this month and in February.

A lot of the event was taken up by eye candy, showing how the ray-tracing can improve games with reflections, shadows and caustics, a newish gaming effect involving refracted light phenomena. For that part of the presentation, pictures are definitely better than words, so check out our 13-minute supercut, above.