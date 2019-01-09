Google activity cards now help you find previous searches

After months of teasing, Google is making it easier to resume your past searches. The internet pioneer is rolling out activity cards that will show what you've looked for based on various topics, whether it's a new workout regimen or a recipe. So long as you're logged in, you can tap a "your related activity" option to see links you've already visited as well as past queries. There's even a dash of Pinterest to it -- you can save pages to a collection if you need to look at them later.
You have control over the cards, including deleting individual items or turning them off altogether.
The cards are available today (January 9th) through Google's mobile website and its apps in English in the US. We've asked about international rollouts, but it's safe to say this will be convenient if you've ever had to interrupt a Googling session and wanted to get back to business without retracing your steps.