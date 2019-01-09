Paying for EV charging could soon be as simple as plugging in your car

The number of EV charging stations across America is increasing, thus paving the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles. But a lot of the infrastructure surrounding charging has remained complicated and time-consuming. Charging points typically require downloading an individual app -- or in some cases, making a phone call to a customer rep -- before you can start juicing up. It's a faff. Now, though, Electrify America is working on a program that will let you pay for electric vehicle charging simply by plugging in your vehicle.