Image credit: Le Parisien
VLC reaches three billion downloads, will soon add AirPlay

A VR mode has been tipped for later in 2019.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
54m ago in Internet
Comments
Le Parisien

VLC, the video player that'll crunch every format you've heard of, plus all the ones you haven't, is about to hit a huge milestone. Variety spotted an installation at VideoLan's CES booth that's counting ever-closer to the three billion download mark. The VideoLan team expects the (really) Big Three-Oh to be hit at some point on Friday, with around 25 percent of all downloads going to mobile devices.

In a celebratory mood, company representatives said that VLC would be working to bring AirPlay to its platform in the future. The report quotes developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf, who thinks the ability — which would let Android users beam videos to Apple TVs — could arrive next months. Other projects the team are working on include a VR mode for watching 2D content on VR headsets and a better media library. While it'll never attempt to complete with Plex, Kempf hopes VLC can be a better alternative for iTunes.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

