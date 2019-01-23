Intel RealSense tracking camera helps robots navigate without GPS

It's relying on the same Myriad 2 processing hardware seen in other recent projects, which takes much of the processing burden away from other devices without heavy energy demands. The only requirements are 1.5W of power, a USB connection and enough memory to power it up. You could stick this on a drone, to put it another way.

Intel ships the T265 on February 28th for $199. You probably won't be using this for homebrew projects, but it will help developers who want to create autonomous devices without having to design their own systems from scratch. You could see this used for truly independent indoor robots as well as drones delivering supplies to remote parts of the world.