What’s coming to Netflix in February: ‘Patriot Act' and 'Jaws’

If you're not in the mood to sit through a full season of something new, Netflix also has a slew of new original movies that will debut in February. First up on the first of the month is Velvet Buzzsaw, a supernatural thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo. The anticipated High Flying Bird, a sports drama from Steven Soderbergh, will land on Netflix February 8th and brings the unique quirk of being filmed entirely on an iPhone, just like his previous film Unsane.



Netflix has been expanding its collection of stand up specials for some time now, and February brings a couple of big names to the platform. On February 5th, Ray Ramono returns to his stand up roots for his first special in 23 years with Right Here, Around the Corner. Then on February 14th, comedic actor Ken Jeong takes to the stage for an hour-long stand up special overseen by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

While Netflix pumps out original content every month, the company is also bringing on some licensed programs to keep you entertained. February brings a number of classics, including a whole lot of horror. February 1st brings gory, torturous films like Final Destination and Hostel. Starting the first of the month, you'll also be able to stream the entire Jaws franchise including the original and three very forgettable sequels. If you're looking for something lighter, Pretty in Pink lands on Netflix the same day as all the horror flicks, as does musical classic Hairspray and the entire American Pie series of comedies.

Of course, there's a bunch more coming to Netflix than we can tell you about. Take a look at Netflix's preview video for February to see some of the other shows and movies that will be dropping during the month.