Apple hires former Samsung exec to lead its battery division

Samsung SDI is the conglomerate's battery-making subsidiary, and it even used to supply batteries for iPads and MacBooks years ago. While Apple simply changed suppliers back then, it's clear from recent developments that the tech giant is taking steps to stop relying on other companies for the components it needs. In mid-2018, for instance, it was revealed that the company is working on custom Mac processors to replace Intel's in its laptops. It even reportedly enlisted the help of former Intel employees to build an in-house processor, and that's what might be happening here, as well.