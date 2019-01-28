Chromebook instant tethering comes to non-Google phones

The barriers to using the feature aren't especially high. Google officially requires Chrome OS 70, Android 7.1, a data plan with tethering support and the same Google account on both devices. That could change with third-party phones in the mix, but it's a positive sign.

This doesn't appear to be universally available, and you might need to enable a flag (chrome://flags/#instant-tethering) to make it work. You're also unlikely to see this reach a stable version of Chrome OS for a while. Nonetheless, it could be a big deal if you like the thought of an always-connected Chromebook and would rather not jump through hoops just to stay online.