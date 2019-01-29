Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win an Apple iPad (9.7-inch) courtesy of TurboTax!

Imagine tax time as a painless process this year.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
56m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
This is your annual reminder: It's tax time (assuming things reach normality) so don't forget to do your taxes. One of the most convenient and affordable methods of filing is using an online service like TurboTax. By adding your information, answering some general questions and following prompts, it's easier than ever to get this task completed. Those with more complicated returns or mild paranoia about filing through an algorithmic interface can take advantage of the TurboTax Live service. It connects you to a bonafide tax expert in-person (remotely of course) to help you over any humps and settle your nerves. You can even get started on a mobile device and finish on a PC if you'd like.

This week, TurboTax has provided us with an Apple iPad (9.7-inch) to help one lucky reader get the process started at home or on the go. It's also included a code for the TurboTax Live service, so you can get human affirmation and professional suggestions when filing. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this timely and immensely useful prize package. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Apple iPad (9.7-inch, 6th Gen, WiFi, 32GB, $329 value) and one (1) TurboTax Live product code ($170 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until January 30th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

