Jaybird's wireless Run XT earbuds are fully waterproof too

Other than those, there's not much difference between the two variants. The new version is also swearproof and still has 12 hours of battery life -- four hours in the buds and eight in the carrying case. It has buttons to summon Siri or Google Assistant and Spotify integration, as well. Most importantly, Run XT will also set you back $180. The upgraded earbuds are now available in select retailers, including Jaybird's online store, Best Buy and Amazon. They will be available in more stores starting in February, when the company will also debut a new podcast playlist feature on the Jaybird app.