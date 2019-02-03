Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
save
Save
share

Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature finally comes to Apple TV

You can learn about a show while you're watching it.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature hasn't been available on Apple TV. While it hasn't been a huge inconvenience, it's a conspicuous omission when it has long been available on Amazon gear, consoles and other devices. At last, there's some parity -- Amazon has quietly introduced the feature to Apple's set top box. Pause a video or swipe up and you'll get the IMDb-powered info for any show that supports X-Ray. You can identify a familiar-looking actor, learn about the music or discover trivia about a scene.

The addition doesn't appear to be consistently available, although some people report having success deleting the app and re-downloading it. The main limitation is simply the number of videos that support X-Ray. You can be sure it will pop up in Amazon originals like The Grand Tour or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but you might not see it if you're watching a back catalog movie from a third party. It's still good to see parity, though, and it beats having to keep your phone by your side in case curiosity gets the better of you.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr