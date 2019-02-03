Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature finally comes to Apple TV

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature hasn't been available on Apple TV. While it hasn't been a huge inconvenience, it's a conspicuous omission when it has long been available on Amazon gear, consoles and other devices. At last, there's some parity -- Amazon has quietly introduced the feature to Apple's set top box. Pause a video or swipe up and you'll get the IMDb-powered info for any show that supports X-Ray. You can identify a familiar-looking actor, learn about the music or discover trivia about a scene.
The addition doesn't appear to be consistently available, although some people report having success deleting the app and re-downloading it. The main limitation is simply the number of videos that support X-Ray. You can be sure it will pop up in Amazon originals like The Grand Tour or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but you might not see it if you're watching a back catalog movie from a third party. It's still good to see parity, though, and it beats having to keep your phone by your side in case curiosity gets the better of you.