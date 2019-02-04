Hulu teams with world record Instagram egg on a mental health ad

Hulu's Egg reveal is a mental health PSA which I love 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Mb46prevKR — Alexandra Able (@AlexandraAble) February 4, 2019

Ahead of the reveal, the New York Times revealed the egg's creator as Chris Godfrey, a 29-year-old ad executive in London. Together with two friends, Alissa Khan-Whelan and C.J. Brown, he created the egg (known as "Eugene") as a challenge to beat the Instagram "like" record held by Kylie Jenner. The group then noticed that Eugene's biggest fans were Instagram's youngest users. "In the schools and stuff, it started to spread. It sort of spread through playgrounds," Godfrey told the NYT.

A widely followed Instagram account can be worth a lot of cash, reportedly up to $10 million in the egg's case. Given the large number of children exposed to social media, it's refreshing that the group elected to promote a positive message. "We'd like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight," tweeted Mental Health America. "you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition."