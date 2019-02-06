A new 'Titanfall' game is in development

Wait, what? EA has revealed that a new Titanfall game will launch later year, despite developer Respawn confirming that Titanfall 3 isn't in development. "Respawn also plans to launch a premium game this year that is a new twist on the Titanfall universe," Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA said during an earnings call yesterday. "More to come on that in the months ahead." So what is it? Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn, teased on Twitter: "We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word). We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe!"