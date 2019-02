One way 'The Social Network' got Facebook right

Megan Garber,

The Atlantic Facebook recently celebrated its 15th birthday, so The Atlantic took a look at back at the film that chronicled the company's origins. While the movie has its flaws, it did foreshadow the trials Zuckerberg & Co. are currently facing.

The challenge of America's first online census

Issie Lapowsky,

Wired The 2020 census is going digital in the US, and to say there are challenges to making it happen is a massive understatement.