3Doodler's mobile app is like a coloring book for 3D printing

In addition to the mobile app, the company has also announced new kits and the availability of EDU Learning Packs from various retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Best Buy, ahead of New York Toy Fair. The new $25 Robosumo activity kit includes activity guide and motors for mini sumo battle robots, while the $20 Alphadood character kit will make it easy to create action figures for stop-motion animation. 3Doodler has also announced two new Create+ Pen Sets that bundle various accessories together.

Company chief Daniel Cowen said that 3Doodler's goal is to "become as ubiquitous as a Crayola or LEGO in terms of being synonymous with creativity and development from an early age." He also said that 3Doodler will focus even more on education going forward to achieve that goal:

"Our mission is to inspire and enable everyone to create, and firmly believe that education is the proper vehicle for this mission. We've already seen countless examples of how 3Doodler can positively impact a classroom, and have now started to structure our company to meet that demand."

3Doodler plans to release its mobile app for Android and iOS devices in the first quarter of 2019, so we'll likely see it hit the platform's app stores very soon.