'Astral Chain' brings Platinum-flavored action to Switch this August

Here's how Nintendo describes the game on YouTube: "As part of a police special forces unit in a multi-cultural futuristic city, players work together with a humanoid special weapon, Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration." Sounds about right, for Platinum fare.

Astral Chain is directed by Nier: Automata director Takahisa Taura and supervised by Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya.