Game streamer Ninja will have his own toy line

Other streamers will get nods as well. WCT is launching an augmented reality-enhanced set of four-inch vinyl figurines ($10 each) that will use a QR code to unlock a virtual experience based on top streamers. Ninja is unsurprisingly part of the mix, but he'll also be joined by well-known streamers like Lirik, Summit1G and Tim the Tat Man. There's no release date for these collectibles, but WCT stressed that they'll be "owned by and made for" the streamers.

Whether or not these toys succeed is up in the air. Their existence says a lot about how much game streaming has grown, at least. While it's been a regular part of the gaming scene for years, it's now large enough that it attracts the interests of celebrities (see: Drake) and regularly draws tens of thousands of viewers on the best-known channels. Simply speaking, there's a significant potential audience for these toys -- it's just a question of whether it's significant enough to support a toy line.