Image credit: NBA, Twitter
NBA smart jersey switches your player allegiances on the fly

You wouldn't have to buy new clothes to change allegiances.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago in Wearables
Sports jerseys are big commitments for fans -- you're betting that your favorite player won't switch teams, take a nose dive or otherwise prove embarrassing. In the future, though, you might just have to pull out your phone to change allegiances. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has demonstrated a smart, jersey that would switch the player name and number in a matter of seconds. If you're disappointed in a star forward or just want to root for a different team while they're in town, you could give yourself a 'new' jersey by launching a phone app.

Silver didn't explain how the jersey would work, but showed it off as part of an All-Star Technology Summit that outlined how the NBA could change by 2038. You're not about to buy this at your team shop, then. Flexible e-paper is already a practical reality, however. It wouldn't be out of the question to see apparel like this in the future, even if it couldn't fully reflect your shifting loyalties through new team colors.

