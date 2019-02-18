NBA smart jersey switches your player allegiances on the fly

Sports jerseys are big commitments for fans -- you're betting that your favorite player won't switch teams, take a nose dive or otherwise prove embarrassing. In the future, though, you might just have to pull out your phone to change allegiances. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has demonstrated a smart, jersey that would switch the player name and number in a matter of seconds. If you're disappointed in a star forward or just want to root for a different team while they're in town, you could give yourself a 'new' jersey by launching a phone app.