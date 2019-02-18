NYC's hip-hop museum will include iPad graffiti and a VR theater

Music composition will also play an important part, with a DJ booth and a recording studio giving you a chance to mix and scratch.

You'll have to wait a while to take a tour. The museum won't open until 2023, and that's assuming there are no further delays (it was originally slated to debut in 2022). If all goes according to plan, though, cutting-edge hardware could help you appreciate hip-hop's roots in a more immersive way than paraphernalia alone can offer.