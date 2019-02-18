Xiaomi's fake-transparent Mi 9 isn't hiding anything

As Android Police noted, the company has taken a different approach this time: instead of insisting that the circuit board visible to the eye is the real deal like it did with the Mi 8, Jun has admitted in his post that you're only going to see fake components underneath the transparent case. He explained that the company will carve out the design on a 0.3mm aluminum sheet with a CNC machine, using a tiny cutter to create all its tiny details.

In addition to explaining the process behind the design, Jun has also revealed that the phone will be equipped with a 7-piece lens, 48-megapixel rear AI-powered camera that features an f/1.47 aperture and 12GB of RAM. Like the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the fake board comes with a prominent shoutout to Qualcomm, though it does have other written elements, including "Battle Angel," "Mi Fans" and "Super Mi." Jun said it can also help with heat dissipation, so it's not purely a visual element.

Unfortunately, it's not clear if the Explorer Edition will be released at the same time as the basic Mi 9 later this month. Xiaomi started selling the transparent version of the Mi 8 a couple of months after the device's launch date, though, so you might have to wait for this one, as well.