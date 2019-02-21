Show More Results

Spotify finally lands on Garmin's VivoActive 3 Music

Premium users can download songs on the device and listen to their playlists.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
8m ago in Wearables
Some potential buyers might have backed out of buying Garmin's music-focused Vivoactive 3 fitness watch, because it didn't support Spotify when it launched in mid-2018. Now, the wearables maker is finally patching that compatibility hole. The Vivoactive 3 Music watch now supports Spotify like the company's other fitness watches already do.

Garmin didn't say why it took time to roll out Spotify for the device, seeing as the service landed on the Fenix 5 Plus series and the Forerunner 645 Music models in October 2018. But we'll bet those waiting for this to happen will be happy to see that they can finally enjoy their Spotify tunes through the device.

They don't even have to bring their phones to workout sessions anymore. So long as they have a Premium account, they'll be able to download their tunes to the watch -- it has the capacity to store up to 500 songs in all -- and listen to them offline. All they have to do is to create playlists, sync them with the watch via WiFi and then access them through the device's Spotify app. That application is now available for download from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

