Twitter co-founder Ev Williams bids the company's board farewell

Williams was Twitter's CEO for a couple of years.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Ev Williams has stepped down from the social network's board of directors. He didn't really give an explanation other than saying that he's doing so to be able to "focus on some other things." Williams currently serves as the CEO of blogging platform Medium, which continues to grow its all-you-can-read subscription. The website has attracted some big-name users, such as Jeff Bezos, who accused the National Enquirer of blackmail and extortion in a post on the platform.

Williams used to be a lot more involved with the company, especially when he took over fellow co-founder Jack Dorsey's role as CEO from 2008 to 2010. According to The Information, Williams helped oust Dorsey whom Recode says was a "bad manager" at the time. Dick Costolo replaced him in 2010 until Dorsey took over as CEO yet again in 2015. The executive eventually left Twitter in 2011, but retained his seat in the board of directors until now. In 2017, he sold 30 percent of his shares in the company.

If there's still bad blood between Williams and Dorsey, neither party made it public. Williams publicly thanked Dorsey and Biz Stone, another Twitter founder, and Dorsey responded in kind.

