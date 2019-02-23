Twitter co-founder Ev Williams bids the company's board farewell

I'm going to ride off into the sunset (or...down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things. I will always be rooting for the team (and, if someone lets me in, come by for lunch). — Ev Williams (@ev) February 22, 2019

Williams used to be a lot more involved with the company, especially when he took over fellow co-founder Jack Dorsey's role as CEO from 2008 to 2010. According to The Information, Williams helped oust Dorsey whom Recode says was a "bad manager" at the time. Dick Costolo replaced him in 2010 until Dorsey took over as CEO yet again in 2015. The executive eventually left Twitter in 2011, but retained his seat in the board of directors until now. In 2017, he sold 30 percent of his shares in the company.

If there's still bad blood between Williams and Dorsey, neither party made it public. Williams publicly thanked Dorsey and Biz Stone, another Twitter founder, and Dorsey responded in kind.