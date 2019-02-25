Show More Results
MWC has begun! Catch up on all of the news right here.

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Android will support more password-free sign-ins

You can sign into apps and websites using only your finger.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
20m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Leon Neal/Getty Images

It just became that much easier to ditch passwords on your phone. Android is officially FIDO2 certified, making it possible to sign into supporting apps and websites (such as pages that rely on the WebAuthn standard) using a fingerprint or a physical security key. You might not have to punch in a passcode every time you want to check your bank statement, for instance.

You won't need a cutting-edge device to take advantage of this. The new certification works with any compatible device running at least Android 7.0 Nougat, either right away or through a Google Play Services update. There's a good possibility that your phone will deliver hassle-free sign-ins before long, if it doesn't already.

Catch up on all the latest news from MWC 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr