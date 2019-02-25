Android will support more password-free sign-ins

It just became that much easier to ditch passwords on your phone. Android is officially FIDO2 certified, making it possible to sign into supporting apps and websites (such as pages that rely on the WebAuthn standard) using a fingerprint or a physical security key. You might not have to punch in a passcode every time you want to check your bank statement, for instance.
You won't need a cutting-edge device to take advantage of this. The new certification works with any compatible device running at least Android 7.0 Nougat, either right away or through a Google Play Services update. There's a good possibility that your phone will deliver hassle-free sign-ins before long, if it doesn't already.