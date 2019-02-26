Jaguar's 2020 XE uses AI to help you get comfortable

This is also Jaguar's first car with wireless phone charging. And if you're willing to spend, you'll get the same 12.3-inch digital info cluster and touchscreen infotainment system as the I-Pace. An equally optional ClearSight rear view mirror gives you a camera view of what's behind, while a second-gen heads-up display can project your speed, directions and other vital details. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard no matter what trim level suits your fancy, while optional driver aids include blind spot and parking assistance.

To some extent, the allure comes down to the price. The base P250 model with a 247HP four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive is available to order now for $39,900, while the top-spec P300 with a 296HP engine and all-wheel drive costs $46,295. They're bound to cost significantly more when you pile on all the tech features, but that still makes the XE a relatively accessible machine.