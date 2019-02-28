Spiritual successor to 'Nintendogs' comes to Switch this spring

If you're still suffering from Nintendogs withdrawal several years later, you might have an unofficial fix. Imagineer and Sold Out are releasing an international version of Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, a previously Japan-only pet sim that embodies the spirit of the Nintendo game with a few twists. You can care for and play with six breeds of puppy and three breeds of kitten, including three pets at the same time if you're up for a bit of chaos. You can also dress up your pets if playing fetch isn't cutting it.
The title reaches Europe and North America sometime this spring. It'll only do so much if you wore yourself out on pet sims, but it might be helpful if you're looking for some therapeutic moments with virtual companions. And consider this: unlike Nintendogs, you can play this on a big screen when you'd prefer to lounge on the couch.
It's time to meet your new best friend! 🐶🐱— Little Friends: Dogs & Cats (@LittleFriendsEN) February 28, 2019
We're excited to announce that Little Friends: Dogs & Cats is coming soon to North America & Europe, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/3c4V7gPgut