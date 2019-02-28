Spiritual successor to 'Nintendogs' comes to Switch this spring

If you're still suffering from Nintendogs withdrawal several years later, you might have an unofficial fix. Imagineer and Sold Out are releasing an international version of Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, a previously Japan-only pet sim that embodies the spirit of the Nintendo game with a few twists. You can care for and play with six breeds of puppy and three breeds of kitten, including three pets at the same time if you're up for a bit of chaos. You can also dress up your pets if playing fetch isn't cutting it.