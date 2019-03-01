The Morning After: Tesla's $35k Model 3 goes on sale

And Tesla's stores are going awayThe $35,000 Tesla is here

Elon Musk promised there would be a $35,000 Model 3, and here it is. It comes with a smaller battery, no power seats and in only one color, but it's real, and you can order it online right now. Soon, ordering online will be the only way to get a new Tesla, too, as the company announced it's ending sales in stores and closing most of its retail locations.

That will mean some employee layoffs, even though, as Musk explained in a letter, it's part of the cost savings to deliver cheaper EVs in the future and contribute to price cuts on high-end versions of the Model S and Model X. If you are interested in purchasing one, you'll also want to consider the newly re-divided Autopilot packages with an option for Full Self Driving in the future.

That doesn't sound right.Phone-hacking device used by police sells on eBay for $100

Federal agencies in the US and elsewhere, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, typically spend up to $15,000 on current models of Cellebrite's Universal Forensic Extraction Device. Worryingly, cybersecurity researcher Matthew Hickey bought several UFEDs on eBay and found details on what phones law-enforcement officials searched (including specific device identifiers like IMEI numbers), when the devices were accessed and what kinds of data were obtained.

No, not to open Google Assistant.You can now remap the Bixby button on older Galaxy phones

Once you set your preferences, you simply need to double- or single-tap the button to open your app of choice. If the single-tap opens your favorite app, the double-tap will open Bixby Home, and vice versa. Holding the button will still summon Bixby Voice.

Who asked for this? I have an opinion on folding phones

Foldable phones sound amazing: A smartphone that hides an expansive screen in pretty much the same form-factor as a standard phone. But reality is tough. Without tackling early concerns or ensuring that the phone's software works properly, it may be a hard sell.

Bad PasswordRussia is going to test an internet 'kill switch,' and its citizens will suffer

Columnist Violet Blue explains the hottest trend sweeping totalitarian countries.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.