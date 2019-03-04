What's on TV: 'F1 Drive to Survive,' 'American Gods,' and 'Superstore'

This week there's another flood of Netflix content, including Alfre Woodard's Juanita, Walk. Ride. Rodeo. and the documentary F1: Drive to Survive. For gamers, Devil May Cry 5 is a highlight, along with Beat Cop. Creed II and The Favourite are notable movies arriving on Blu-ray, but we'll be tuning in this weekend to see the second season of American Gods, as well as the premiere of HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).