Samsung Galaxy S10 teardown shows what's behind the hole-punch display

The dissection also shows the stealthily integrated ultrasonic fingerprint reader, although it might be too well-integrated for DIY repair fans when you'll likely have to replace the main display at the same time. And as clever as the hole-punch display may be, it's relatively straightforward underneath.

Not surprisingly, the S10 isn't what you'd call an easily fixable phone. In addition to that display, you'll find a tough-to-remove battery and a USB-C port that's no longer modular. If that doesn't rub you the wrong way, though, you might appreciate the sheer amount of engineering involved in fitting everything into such a tight space.