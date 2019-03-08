The Morning After: Tim's Apple joke

Re-review.Nintendo Switch revisited: Two years makes a big difference

Nintendo's bet on portability has paid off well: While other consoles are stuck under your TV, the Switch lets you bring your favorite games just about anywhere. Despite specs that don't seem to compare to high-powered 4K-ready systems, it maintains a growing selection of innovative new games combined with more indies and classics joining the party every day.

Right about... now.SpaceX's Crew Dragon is coming back to Earth

After a week or so attached to the ISS, the Demo-1 mission of SpaceX's Crew Dragon is headed back home. Early Friday morning it undocked, and starting at 7:30 AM ET, you can join us to watch the NASA TV broadcast as it eventually splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean for recovery.

Four and a half years after it first landed on Android.Sony finally brings PS4 Remote Play to iPhone and iPad

Four years since the app first appeared on Sony phones, PS4 Remote Play has come to iOS, meaning you can remotely play on your PS4 console, provided the WiFi holds strong. And you know what? It works even better than Remote Play on the PlayStation Vita.

It's a charming alternative to the Fitbit Versa, but it has its issues.24 hours with Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung's first keenly priced smartwatch is in our hands, or should we say on our wrists. There's a lot to like, but we have some early concerns with battery life.

Where do we start?The best games for PC

Gaming on your PC means console-beating graphical performance -- if you've got the coin for it. We've tried to be broad with our recommendations here on purpose. There are so many great games out there for your PC, consider this as a starting point.

Say goodbye to the infamous vault?Disney's streaming service will include its entire movie library

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney+ "will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a 'vault' and brought out basically every few years will be on the service."

Check his Twitter bio.Tim Cook is in on the Tim Apple joke

Get it?

