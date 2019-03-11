The Morning After: Tesla will raise prices, but keep some of its stores

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

We've got the biggest stories from SXSW over the weekend, as well as news on more suspicious cryptocurrency dealings (to paraphrase, it was an elaborate pyramid scheme), and you've told us what you really thought about the Pixel 3.

OneCoin wasn't what you thought it was.

US arrests cryptocurrency exec over 'multibillion-dollar' fraud



US law enforcement has arrested Konstantin Ignatov over a fraud charge relating to OneCoin, the cryptocurrency he helped found. Ignatov, his sister Ruja Ignatova (also charged, but hiding) and others allegedly orchestrated a "multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme" where people received commissions for persuading people to buy OneCoin packages that themselves were junk.

The Model 3 price will remain at $35,000.

Tesla decides to keep more stores open and raise prices instead



After saying that it will close most of its stores and go online-only, Tesla has changed its mind. The automaker announced that it will "only close about half as many stores" as it previously said, while reducing staff in some locations. In order to keep its revenue on track, Tesla added that it will raise vehicle prices "by about 3 percent on average worldwide."



Neil Gaiman and Jon Hamm like the planet just how it is, thanks very much.

'Good Omens' and the art of avoiding Armageddon



Let's talk the end of the world.



As it turns out, people don't care much about the notch.Here's what you thought of the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL



With last year's Pixel 3 and 3 XL Google answered the call of competing smartphones by adding significant software upgrades, and subtle hardware changes, to its flagship line-up. Most of the real developments were on the software side. While these were substantial enough to wow reviewer Cherlynn Low and earn the phones scores of 90 and 89 respectively, users were less enthusiastic.



"Hypertrending. Wait... please don't walk away."

Foursquare's unusual pitch: The ethical data company



Dennis Crowley is pitching location tracking technology at South By Southwest. Foursquare, which he co-founded, recently announced Hypertrending. It's an in-app feature that shows a real-time heat map of where everyone on Foursquare (and the apps that use its technology) are hanging out in Austin during SXSW. The data is anonymized and aggregated so you don't see how many people are in a particular bar or park. But what's the point?



Across PC, mobile and even consoles.

The best free-to-play games



Gone are the days where free games equated to ropey puzzle games and knock-off clones of games that had a price tag. These days, courtesy of in-app payments and the ease of offering both a sample of title alongside its full-fat version, there's actually plenty of great games to play without spending a dime. Put your card away, and consider this your starting point.

