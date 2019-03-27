Gearbox teases 'Borderlands 3' with a cryptic trailer

The official unveiling for Borderlands 3 is a mere day away as we write this, but that isn't stopping Gearbox from trying to further whet your appetite. The studio has posted a "Mask of Mayhem" teaser trailer that whips around a giant static scene that raises as many questions as it answers. The clip shows multiple new personalities among likely returning characters like Brick, Claptrap, Moxxi and Tiny Tina. More importantly, there are loads of cryptic clues -- you'll want to pause the video many times to catch everything.
There's an obvious Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel SHiFT code that offers rewards and a message, for starter. Dive deeper, though, and you'll also find Morse code ("count the Sirens," a reference to the mystical women in the game) and even some braille ("follow and obey"). That might just be the tip of the iceberg, too. You'll only have to wait hours to learn more, of course, but this at least gives you some food for thought in the meantime.