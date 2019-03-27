Gearbox teases 'Borderlands 3' with a cryptic trailer

There's an obvious Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel SHiFT code that offers rewards and a message, for starter. Dive deeper, though, and you'll also find Morse code ("count the Sirens," a reference to the mystical women in the game) and even some braille ("follow and obey"). That might just be the tip of the iceberg, too. You'll only have to wait hours to learn more, of course, but this at least gives you some food for thought in the meantime.