Amazon will let companies create Alexa apps for their employees

The blueprints include many of the questions employees regularly bug HR or IT desks about, including; "What's the guest WiFi password," "When does open enrollment start?" and "How do I set up email on my phone?" Other Alexa for Business blueprints can help with onboarding new employees, answer common questions, and even broadcast pre-recorded messages.

The launch of Alexa for Business is the latest effort by Amazon to let users customize Alexa to fit their own needs. Last year the company introduced a set of 50 personal skills blueprints for Alexa, allowing users to program inside jokes, create custom quizzes and more. Much like apps, creating a voice-activated skill for Alexa normally can take months. But with blueprints, which work like templates, Alexa users simply have to input their own responses.