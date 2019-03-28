Gearbox officially announces 'Borderlands 3'

Gearbox didn't reveal a release date or which platforms Borderlands 3 will be available on. However, it promised to reveal more details about the latest entry in its RPG/shooter series on April 3rd.

Meanwhile, the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundle is getting a 4K update on April 3rd, and a Borderlands: Game of the Year edition arrives the same day on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If that's not enough of a Borderlands fix for you, Gearbox also revealed a $20 card game called Borderlands: Tiny Tina's Robot Tea Party, while there's a free DLC update on the way for Borderlands 2 VR this summer.