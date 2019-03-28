Gearbox officially announces 'Borderlands 3'

After several teasers over the last few weeks, Gearbox Software officially revealed Borderlands 3 at Pax East. The first trailer reveals the long-awaited sequel will include over a billion guns (including some with legs), plenty of familiar faces (such as a saxophone-playing Brick and Tiny Tina) and some new characters. It also showcases a number of locations, including a swamp, desert and city full of highrise buildings, as well as plenty of enemies for you to take down.
Gearbox didn't reveal a release date or which platforms Borderlands 3 will be available on. However, it promised to reveal more details about the latest entry in its RPG/shooter series on April 3rd.
Meanwhile, the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundle is getting a 4K update on April 3rd, and a Borderlands: Game of the Year edition arrives the same day on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If that's not enough of a Borderlands fix for you, Gearbox also revealed a $20 card game called Borderlands: Tiny Tina's Robot Tea Party, while there's a free DLC update on the way for Borderlands 2 VR this summer.
There's a lot of CL4P-TP parts just laying around here. Those at PAX can grab Tiny Tina's Robot Tea Party available TODAY at Booth 24110, or online at https://t.co/pgPGHnIZrF! #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/6YsXSVtdyp— Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 28, 2019
