'Warcraft' and 'Warcraft 2' are now available on GOG.com

While the first Warcraft game is just configured for today's operation systems, players have the choice of playing the vanilla-version of Warcraft 2 with Battle.net support or an enhanced high-res version with bug fixes. The Warcraft sequel also comes with the Beyond the Dark Portal expansion pack, during which human venture into orcish lands in order to avoid another invasion by the Horde.

You can get Orcs & Humans for Windows and Mac for $5.99, and Tides of Darkness for Windows for $9.99, both on GOG.com.