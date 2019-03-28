Now Amazon's Twitch Prime comes with a year of Switch Online

Subscribers don't get the full year free up front, however, so read the fine print. Those interested will need to head to Twitch's website to claim 30 days free first, then come back after 60 days to claim another nine months of access.

So while it's a year total free, anyone wanting to enjoy Switch Online features like cloud saves, classic games and online multiplayer without a break (don't worry, it won't delete your saves) will probably need to pay up for at least a short period. If you've already purchased your Switch online subscription, then the free months will just add on top of whatever you already have. Simple, right?