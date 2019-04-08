The Galaxy S10's fingerprint reader was thwarted by a 3D printer

An Imgur user named darkshark claims they used a 3D-printed version of their fingerprint to unlock the S10. They snapped a photo of their fingerprint from a wine glass and used 3D editing software to add depth. They then sent the scan to an Anycubic Photon LCD resin printer, which costs around $460. After some trial and error on darkshark's part, it took the printer only about 13 minutes to print a phony biometric marker that fooled the scanner. Since our phones typically already have fingerprints on them, darkshark suggests it could take just 15 minutes to unlock a stolen device for someone with the means to do so.