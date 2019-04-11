Apple adds more suppliers to its clean energy program

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said in a statement:

"Every time one of our suppliers joins us in our efforts to address climate change, we move closer to a better future for the next generation. We've made it a priority to hold our suppliers accountable to the same environmental standards we observe and hope that our collaboration will show others what is possible. While we are proud of our announcement today, we won't stop driving change within our industry to support the clean energy transition happening globally."

Apple has been ramping up its clean energy commitments recently, announcing last year that it's now completely powered by renewable energy. That doesn't necessarily mean that all its facilities are hooked up to clean energy sources -- in some cases, it's putting renewables back into the grid to offset its fossil fuel use. That'll likely be the case for some of its suppliers, as well.

The list of its newly committed suppliers includes: Advanced International Multitech, Arkema, AT&S, Bemis Associates, Biel Crystal (HK) Manufactory Ltd., BOE, Catcher Technology, Compal Electronics, Corning Incorporated, COSMO, DSM Engineering Plastics, ECCO Leather, Fastway Creation, Finisar, Goertek, Golden Arrow, H.B. Fuller, Hon Hai Precision, Ibiden, Jabil, LEALEA Enterprise, Lens Technology, Lishen, Luxshare-ICT, Mega Precision, Nidec, Pegatron, Primax Group, Qorvo, Quadrant, Quanta Computer, RRD, RyPax, SanHuan, SDK Supplies, Solvay, STMicroelectronics, Sunway Communication, Sunwoda Electronics, Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., tesa SE, TSMC, Wistron and Yuto.