An Instagram bug briefly showed Stories to strangers

According to the company, the bug "caused a small number of people's Instagram Stories trays to show accounts they don't follow." The full Stories did not load if the accounts were private. Instagram says it corrected the issue in a matter of hours and believes only a small percentage of accounts were impacted. But as TechCrunch points out, 500 million people use Instagram Stories daily, so even a small hiccup like this, could have a far-reaching impact.

Hey @instagram/@facebook, people who I don't follow (with private accounts) are showing up in my Stories. pic.twitter.com/JY6OUuW8aq — internetryan (@internetryan) April 10, 2019

Instagram's full statement is below: