Coachella built an AR experience for festival-goers

You'll have to be in attendance see the AR objects, concert goers will be able to save videos and photos of what they see through the Coachella Cameras. It's not clear who exactly would want to watch a show in such a way, but it's an option if that's your thing. If you'd rather see the concert in boring, old-fashioned regular reality, you can watch it live on YouTube -- or just keep your phone in your pocket and enjoy the show.