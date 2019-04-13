FBI-related breach reportedly compromised federal agents' details

In all, they were able to steal around 4,000 unique details. Those include member names, job titles, email addresses (some personal, some government-owned), physical addresses, as well as phone numbers. Since the hackers told TC that they only had to use publicly known exploits to gain entry, the websites must have been in dire need of an update.

The hackers also said they have over a million pieces of information on federal agents and are planning to publish more data from hacked government websites in the future. Seeing as this is far from the first security breach to affect federal workers, the government and organizations linked to its agencies may want to think of more ways to beef up their security measures.